KMC rolls out digital hiring platform for contractual staff

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched a new online recruitment system for hiring contractual employees, marking a major leap toward digitisation of civic services.

KMC believes such a move will speed up hiring, reduce paperwork and give wider visibility to job openings. “This is a leap forward in making civic recruitment more efficient and transparent,” an official remarked.

The initiative introduces eKMC2.0, an upgraded platform linked to a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) recruitment module. The platform has been designed to handle the entire process — from job advertisements to the issuing of offer letters — in a fully digital and transparent manner. For the first time, candidates will be able to apply online without having to queue up or submit paper applications.

Applicants can register on the KMC portal, upload their personal and professional details, and track the status of their applications in real time. Job notices, along with details of posts, vacancies and deadlines, will be published online and monitored by authorised KMC officials to ensure uniformity.

The recruitment workflow has been streamlined to save time. Applications will be screened digitally with a bulk acceptance option to speed up eligibility checks. After written tests or interviews are conducted, marks can be entered directly into the system, which will then generate shortlists automatically. Selected candidates will receive verification letters online, and once documents are checked, appointment letters with post details and joining dates will also be issued digitally.

Officials said the system comes with search and audit tools that allow easy tracking of recruitment stages, making the process more accountable and less prone to disputes. Mayor, Firhad Hakim and the Member-Mayor-in-Council (IT), Sandipan Saha, have approved the rollout, which will go live after receiving clearance from the Municipal

Service Commission under special regulations.

With eKMC2.0, the city’s civic body is embracing a digital-first model for recruitment in public service.