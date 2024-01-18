KMC renames Dum Dum Road after ‘Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanyadev’

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has officially renamed a major road in Kolkata in honour of Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanyadev. Formerly known as Dumdum Road, the newly-named ‘Mahaprabhu Chaitanyadev Sarani’ spans from Chiria More to Dumdum Station.

Mahaprabhu’s influence, rooted in Gaudiya Vaishnavism, holds significance in Kolkata’s riverside areas like Panihati, Khardaha, and Baranagar. Historical records, like the Shri Chaitanya Bhagavat, indicate that in 1514 AD, Mahaprabhu deviated to Panihati on his way to Neelachal (Puri).

He visited Sri Raghav Pandit in Panihati and later went to Baranagar, bestowing divine grace upon Shri Bhagavatacharya.

Bhakti Sundar Sannyasi Maharaj, chairman and president of Gaudiya Math, expressed joy at the realisation of this long-standing dream, thanking the Bengal government. This marks the first instance of a road in Kolkata being named after Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, despite Dakshineswar Bridge being previously renamed ‘Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Setu.’

Sri Bhakti Sundar Sannyasi Maharaj believes that this initiative will spark interest

in Mahaprabhu’s life among future generations.