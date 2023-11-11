‘KMC reduces potable water wastage by 52% in Cossipore’

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim has announced that the civic body has been able to cut down wastage of potable water by 52 per cent in the Cossipore area in North Kolkata after the installation of water meters.



Addressing the media on Friday, the Mayor said that following the installation of water meters in six wards in Cossipore, a reduction of 52 per cent in wastage of potable water was recorded. Hakim said he held a meeting with representatives of the Asian Development Bank which is funding the project of installing the water-meters and he was informed about the significant wastage-reduction by them. Hakim said that the national standard of water consumption is 150 litres per head. Prior to installing the water-meters, recorded consumption was 300 litres per head. “This is a significant reduction of water wastage since Rs 700 crore is approximately spent by KMC in water production. Hence, wastage cannot be allowed,” he remarked. He said checking wastage will also help KMC save money.

Further, he said a vigilance team, from the water supply department is visiting areas to trace the point of water wastage which could be a leak in tanks in households or running water from roadside taps. “We are and will be again appealing citizens to install water tank ball-cocks to stop wastage of water,” he said.

The Mayor also said that after Diwali KMC will be starting public awareness campaigns on saving water. “Councillors will be roped in for the campaign,” he informed. The Mayor said that presently such water meters are being installed at Mukundapur area in South Kolkata.