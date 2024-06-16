KMC receives about 35 applications for climate change combat course

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has received an overwhelming response from graduates expressing their desire to be part of the ‘Climate Change Combat Force’ of the civic body.

The KMC wants to build up a combat force at the locality level and for this it will soon start offering training to these aspirants free-of-cost.

“We have received some 35 odd applications and we have seat arrangements for training of 25 so we have decided to offer phase-wise training which will ensure that all those who have applied get the same. No one will be deprived,” said Swapan Samaddar, Member-Mayor-in-Council (Environment).

The course will be of six-weeks duration and there will be two classes per week.

“We believe that there are a good number of people from the younger generation who are concerned regarding preservation of ecology

and environment.

The course has been tailor made so that they can create awareness regarding the environment in their respective community. Abhijit Mitra, former head of department of Marine Science of

Calcutta University will conduct the training session,” added Samaddar.

There will be an examination for assessing the knowledge gained by the learners after the training session. A certificate on behalf of the KMC will be provided to them after they clear the examination.

“The awarding of certificates to the successful candidates will not guarantee any job, but they will surely get an edge over others in future recruitments associated with the environment in the KMC or other state government departments,” said a senior official of KMC’s

Environment department.