KMC ready with ambulances & mobile water tankers to tackle issues related to heatwave

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Thursday, issued an advisory warning regarding the prevailing heat wave in Kolkata and is taking several preparatory measures to tackle the situation which includes keeping ambulances ready for dispatch and ensuring water supply throughout the city.



The Health department of the KMC is taking several measures in the wake of weather forecasts stating that a dry Westerly/ North-Westerly wind is prevailing over West Bengal and that the maximum and minimum temperature in Kolkata is likely to rise gradually by two to three degree Celsius from April 10 to 15, giving rise to a heat wave that will create great discomfort and ill health of the citizens of Kolkata.

To deal with the situation, the Health department of KMC will keep all ambulance facilities in full preparedness to tackle the consequences of such a heat wave in Kolkata. Service of such ambulances can be availed by contacting KMC Ambulance HQs at 03322197202/03322411225.

At KMC Ambulance HQ, one can also contact Somnath Roy (ambulance shift-in-charge) at 9007615873/7900155805, Goutam Roychowdhury at 7686976724 and Sandip Mukherjee at 8777415600. The details have also been shared with the Kolkata Police.

For ambulance, one can also contact Subhojit Chakraborty of Ekbalpur Maternity Home at 9477045990, and Subhodip Malakar of Garden Reach Maternity Home at 9831370031. Borough (BR)-VIII residents can contact Puspendu Das at 9831137782. For BR-XI, Subrata Moulik 9830284729, BR-XII Debashish Baroi 7003510748, BR-XIV Dr Nagendra Nath Soren 9163784316. For BR-XV, one can contact Subhodip Malakar (above) and for BR-XVI Dr Suhena Sengupta 9475266108.

Further, the water supply department of the KMC will ensure the supply of water throughout the city and several actions are being taken towards this to cope with the prevailing heat wave. It was shared that regular review and monitoring of the entire water supply system is being conducted by senior officers of the department on a round-the-clock basis. It is being ensured that all water taps are functional. Maintenance teams are kept on full alert to attend to any sort of breakdown/failure work on a top priority basis.

Additionally, mobile water tankers are kept ready to serve in case of unforeseen breakdowns and/or crises in any area throughout the city.