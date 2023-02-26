‘KMC ready to assist bulk waste generators in segregation, collection’

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced that it is ready to assist bulk waste generators in the segregation and collection of waste in commercial areas of the city.



Commenting on the same, Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Solid Waste Management Department, Debabrata Majumder said: “Bulk waste generators are ones which are producing more than 100 kg waste in a day. Such waste generators are responsible for the segregation and collection of their waste. KMC will assist them if they approach us.”

He said KMC has held seminars with such bulk waste generators from time to time. “A seminar was recently conducted at Town Hall in the city. We are providing these bulk waste generators with big blue and green waste collection bins which are only being given for commercial spaces and not residential ones. If bulk waste generators need our help, we will help them but in exchange for a fee,” Majumdar said.

For random dumping of waste by citizens, he said that the KMC has opted for a carrot-and-stick policy.

“We are first explaining to people to abide by rules. If we see violation has continued, then we will take stringent action,” he said.

Section 338 of the KMC Act already enables us to charge penalties from Rs 50 to Rs 5000. We can also sue one in the municipal court,” he said.The MMIC said that the overall response in terms of waste segregation in different boroughs has been positive.