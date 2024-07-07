KMC ramps up anti-dengue drive in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have started its door-to-door inspection as part of its anti-dengue drive in the city ahead of the full onset of monsoon.



Mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim has told the media that compared to last year, the number of dengue cases is 30 per cent less but the civic body is taking all measures to ensure the cases do not see a spurt in the city.

He informed the media that officials of the KMC Health department are visiting residences for inspection but advised that people need to be aware and ensure there is no water accumulation, especially in uncovered areas.

It was reportedly learnt that till July 3, 2024 the number of dengue affected in the state stands at 2,095. According to state Health department sources, in the last 10 days about 250 persons have been affected.

Last year, till June 30, the number of people affected in Kolkata was 179. This year, it is 112.

Further, so far, according to the state, North 24-Parganas and Malda have registered the highest number of cases. About 176 have been affected in these two districts.

In Murshidabad, the number is 153 and in Hooghly, 145. It was learnt that weekly reports have been sought from every district by the state government.

It was learnt that KMC is more worried about South Kolkata where there are several properties under lock and key with no trace of owners.Vector control workers are finding it difficult to access many premises. Such properties have also become a dumping ground for the locals who chuck their garbage on such premises. Similar sight is apparent in under construction sites which are littered with plastics containing garbage.

A KMC official said that developers are being asked to ensure waste disposal from the construction sites, failing which a stop work notice can be issued.