KMC property tax collection rises 3.22% post Q3 FY 26

Kolkata: Property tax collection by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has recorded a rise of over 3.22 per cent after the third quarter of the 2025–26 financial year compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to KMC data, total property tax collection between April 2025 and December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 1,042.17 crore, against Rs 1,009.66 crore during the same period in 2024–25.

“With the current pace of collection, we expect an increase of around 10 per cent by the end of the ongoing financial year. Outstanding dues are usually cleared in the last two months, when officials associated with the Revenue department adopt a more aggressive approach to mopping up tax,” a KMC official said.

The highest growth at this stage has been recorded in the Joka unit, which registered an increase of 15.71 per cent. Property tax collection from the unit rose to Rs 42.50 crore from Rs 36.73 crore in the corresponding period last year. Officials of the Assessment department attributed the rise to the inclusion of a large number of previously unassessed properties.

The South Suburban Unit (SSU), covering the Behala area, reported a collection of Rs 62.56 crore compared with Rs 55.20 crore last year, marking a rise of 13.34 per cent. Borough XI also registered an increase of 8.95 per cent over the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Among the eight assessment sections under KMC, the highest collection was recorded in the South unit, which mopped up Rs 428.36 crore against Rs 423.42 crore last year, reflecting a growth of 1.16 per cent. The North unit collected Rs 243.60 crore, marginally lower than Rs 244.77 crore in the corresponding period. The Garden Reach unit, however, recorded a decline of 17.8 per cent.

An Assessment department official said that while efforts to recover pending property tax continue throughout the year, several commercial establishments delay payments.

“In such cases, issuance of distress warrants usually prompts payment. We will emphasise this mechanism in the last quarter, which is expected to boost collections,” the official said.

During this phase, defaulting commercial properties are sealed, and if dues remain unpaid, the KMC proceeds with seizure and sale of the property to recover outstanding amounts.