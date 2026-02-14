KMC presents Rs 5902.43 crore Budget for 2026-27

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Friday, presented the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) budget for the financial year 2026-27 where the civic body seeks to spend Rs 5902.43 crore with the highest allocation made to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department with a goal to fulfil its goal of clean and green city.



For the Solid Waste Management Department, about Rs 744.48 crore has been allocated. KMC has decided to establish a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility. This is expected to strengthen bio-medical waste management. The civic body has also floated an e-tender for preparing a detailed project report for an Integrated Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Treatment Facility.

A total of Rs 457.78 crore approximately, has been allocated to the Water Supply department. According to the budget statement, the department, besides augmenting capacity of its water treatment plants, is taking initiatives to install taps at each stand posts of the city to reduce wastage of water. New pumps are being installed at Mayer Ghat, Palta and Mukundapur.

For Sewerage and Drainage, Rs 353.75 crore have been allocated. Projects are to be taken up for drainage of storm water from the city.

This includes construction of a storm water drainage pumping station within the campus of Palmer Bridge Pumping Station. Besides several other works, KMC aims to improve the drainage system along EM Bypass from HUDCO More to Patuli Dhalai Bridge including drainage pumping station and sewer line network at Baishnabghata Patuli Township and around the proposed Park Hotel under KMC.

For Roadways, Rs 334.30 crore has been allocated. KMC to conduct a ‘Road Safety Survey’ for EM Bypass. The audit will be done by a IIT Kharagpur professor and his team. Work order has been issued. The civic body has also installed pedestrian barriers and crash barriers and many more are to be installed. More roads have also been widened to improve traffic safety and capacity.

For Slum Development, Rs 250.16 crores have been allocated. More toilet complexes and baby care centres under the initiative named ‘Pathakhanika’ will be set up. More affordable housing under the Banglar Bari scheme will be set up in the city.

Apart from these departments, Rs 183. 54 crore has been allocated to the health department, Rs 156.55 crore to lighting, Rs 43.90 crore to Parks and Squares, Rs 59.34 crores to education, and Rs 29.50 crores for social welfare and poverty alleviation.

The estimated income for 2026-27 is Rs 5791.43 crore while the budget deficit estimate stands at Rs 111 crore.