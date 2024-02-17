KMC presents Rs 5166.52 cr Budget for 2024-25 fiscal

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Saturday, presented the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Budget for the financial year 2024-25 where the civic body seeks to spend Rs 5166.52 crore with the highest allocation made to the solid waste management (SWM) department to fulfil its goal of clean and green city.



A total of Rs 720.85 crore approximately (including Motor Vehicles) has been allocated to the SWM department. Some of the upcoming projects in this department include setting up of another 300 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity material recovery facility at Pathuriaghata, and another such facility of 100 TPD capacity at Dhapa for recycling and reuse of dry waste. Further, the department is also set to procure different types of vehicles for conservancy work.

For water supply, Rs 444.97 crore has been allocated. Focus will be on further improvement of water supply in Tollygunge and Jadavpur areas for which several works have been undertaken such as construction of another 20 MGD capacity water treatment plant at Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa campus for generation of surface treated water.

Additionally, a 10 MGD capacity water treatment plant with 5MG capacity semi underground reservoir and pumping station is proposed on E.M Bypass near the junction of Garia Station Road. The tendering process for the same has been completed out of AMRUT fund provision.

For sewerage and drainage, Rs 335.69 crore have been allocated. Besides focusing on further improving the drainage system in the city by laying sewer lines, the civic body is also aiming at restoration of big water bodies with green belt formation including rain water harvesting.

Further, KMC is also looking to implement a flood forecasting and early warning system where data can be monitored from the control room for taking necessary action in activating the existing pumping stations. The department will also procure equipment for building capacity.

For roadways, Rs 318.22 crore has been allocated. The department will soon take up projects in bulk production of hot bituminous asphalt modified with waste plastic from both its Palmerbazar and Goragacha Plant for roadworks. It aims to take up major initiatives for resurfacing the undulated road portions in roughly 30 roads in the city.

For slum development, Rs 232.69 crore have been allocated. Besides installing women toilet complex cum baby care centres in various locations of the city, the department is also to execute more projects under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme to provide housing to economically weaker sections of the society. A pilot project has also been conceived to prevent the erosion of the road embankment besides ponds and water bodies using eco-friendly materials.

Apart from these departments, Rs 186.55 crore has been allocated to the health department, Rs 164.45 crore to lighting, Rs 46.35 crore to Parks and Squares, Rs 52.12 crore to education, and Rs 29.52 crores for social welfare and poverty alleviation.

The estimated income for 2024-25 is Rs 5054.52 crore while the Budget deficit estimate stands at Rs 112 crore.