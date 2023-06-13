KMC prepares DPR for modern toilets for women

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has prepared DPR (Detailed Project Report) for modern toilet facilities exclusively for women in the city.



KMC has identified 35 places in the city for setting up these toilets.

“We had asked the councillors to identify places in their respective wards for setting up such toilet facilities. They had sent a list to us following which our engineers visited the places identified by them to examine the feasibility of setting up toilets. We have already earmarked 35 places and have made designs for four prototypes according to the spaces available in these earmarked sites. The DPR has been sent to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD &MA) department for approval,“ Swapan Samaddar, Member Mayor-in-Council, Bustee Development said.

Work will start soon after the necessary approval from UD & MA department. Some proposals from councillors have been turned down on grounds of non-viability and they have been asked to look for alternative places for such toilets.

As per plans, the women’s toilets will have all modern facilities like bathing space, mirror, handwash, wash basin, tissue paper, baby care room, vending machines, changing rooms, urinal etc. The cleaning and maintenance of these toilets will also be done by women.

As per the schedule made by the Public Works Department, the cost of construction of such toilets will be around Rs 16 to 17 lakh each.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed KMC to set up dedicated toilet facilities for the fairer sex. “Every day several women from the neighbouring districts travel to Kolkata for their office work. There are toilet facilities for both men and women in a single building. But the fairer sex often feels reluctant in using these facilities due to the movement of men in the same space,” a senior KMC official said.