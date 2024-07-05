KMC, police frees ‘encroached govt land’ near CM’s residence

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), with the help of the Kolkata Police, is learnt to have freed an allegedly encroached state government land near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat.



Mamata Banerjee, in a recent meeting, had instructed the state administration to free the state government lands which have been encroached. Following her directives, a drive started across the state to carry out the orders. In Kolkata, the KMC, on Thursday, is learnt to have freed a government land which was located near the residence of the Chief Minister at Kalighat.

Reports claimed that the KMC, with the help of police, went to free the land located at Harish Chatterjee Street.

The land also had a constructed building on it. However, the KMC and police team allegedly faced resistance from the daughter of Chief Minister’s brother Babun Banerjee. It was reportedly learnt that she opined that the building was used to shelter the slum dwellers. Sources said that the building was being used as a local club. After the KMC took over the property on Thursday, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the drive was carried out on the orders of the Chief Minister. He informed that in the wake of an intrusion into CM’s residence by a stranger, her security was heightened. He said: “The police had been requesting me to find them a place where they can camp outside the CM’s home for security.”

As to the ownership of the property, he told the media: “The property did not have any owner. It was state’s property. We took over the property under thika tenancy rules.” Commenting on the obstruction, he said: “The state comprises the will of many people and it does not matter if any individual tried to create obstruction. We function according to the law.” Recently, the KMC also conducted a drive to free a 29 cottah “government land” near Lords Bakery Crossing which the Chief Minister had mentioned during her administrative meeting. The Mayor informed that KMC’s survey department has also been asked to survey lands under the civic body which have been encroached upon.

The civic body will also identify private lands which are in an abandoned condition and have turned into dumping grounds.

Every monsoon such lands become a headache for KMC during its anti-dengue drive. A meeting was earlier held by the Mayor where the civic body was asked to explore legal provisions to acquire such lands which have no claimants.