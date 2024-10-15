KMC, police ensure safe and smooth passage for immersion processions as over 2K idols immersed

Kolkata: With several household and community pujas going to city ghats to immerse the Durga idol, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Kolkata Police are taking measures to ensure safety and smooth passageway for the immersion parties and their vehicles.



More than 2000 pujas have immersed the idols of Goddess Durga in the city ghats.

According to sources, about 150 idols were immersed till 8 pm on October 14.

On October 13, over 2,100 idols were immersed. Notably, these figures include immersions recorded up until 5 am on October 14.

A total of 16 ghats along the Hooghly have been earmarked for the immersion, including the Baje Kadamtala Ghat, Judges Ghat, Nimtala Ghat and Ma’er Ghat.

Several pujas will immerse their idols in ponds in Jadavpur, Garden Reach, Behala, Salt Lake and New Town, too.

Large cranes have been stationed on the river banks to remove the idols following immersion to minimise water pollution. The frames of the idols, once removed from the water, are taken to Dhapa for disposal. Enclosures have been set up at the ghats and near ponds where flowers, garlands and other items are to be disposed of before immersion, the KMC official said. A KMC official also stated that several idols were immersed on Monday. It was learnt that Puja committees have time till Tuesday to immerse their idols except ones who would parade their idols at the carnival.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police announced that all vehicular traffic not connected to Durga Puja immersions would be diverted from 3 pm on October 12, 13, 14 and 15 in a list of a total of 55 roads.

No vehicles shall be allowed to park on a list of 15 roads on the above-mentioned dates from 3 pm.

The police notification also mentioned the exceptions which include emergency vehicles such as ones carrying LPG cylinders, petroleum, oxygen, medicine, vegetables, fruits, fish, etc. Port-originated / port-bound goods vehicles shall be additionally allowed from 12 pm to 4 pm on October 13, 14, and 15.

Further, light goods vehicles are allowed from 12 pm to 3 pm. Goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight below 1600 kg are allowed up to 3 pm.

The roads will remain open to all types of vehicles involved in the immersion processions throughout the day within the city.