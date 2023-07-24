KMC plants coconut trees along banks of Tolly Nullah

Kolkata: Following its plantation drive at the banks of the Hooghly River, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has now taken up a plantation drive on the banks of the Tolly Nullah, where it is planting coconut trees.



Carrying out the orders of Mayor Firhad Hakim, who pledged plantation of 1 crore saplings in Kolkata and its adjacent areas, KMC’s parks and squares department has now taken up a plantation drive along the banks of Tolly Nullah.

The civic body is planting coconut trees along the bank. The Mayor is learnt to have also suggested that plantation be carried out on the banks of all canals, wherever space is available.

Simultaneously, KMC is also carrying out plantation along the banks of the Hooghly River. Although the initial plan was to plant mangroves, it is learnt that eventually the decision was changed and instead, it was decided that coconut trees would be planted.

About 120 coconut and palm trees would be planted along either banks of the river. The plantation drive is learnt to have started from Bajekadamtala Ghat. Such a plan was taken up after the Mayor regretted that Kolkata has run out of space over the years to carry out such mass plantation drives.

He said that citizens can come forward if they have lands to spare where KMC can carry out urban forestation. Hakim has already requested both — Kolkata Port authorities and the Army for space. Other agencies such as Howrah municipal corporation and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority have also been asked to participate.

Councillors have also been asked to play an active role in carrying out plantations in their wards. Due to the overall paucity of space for plantation within city limits, councillors have been asked to identify areas within their wards where plantation can be carried out.