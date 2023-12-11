KMC plans tourism on Adi Ganga banks post rejuvenation work

Kolkata: Expressing concern over new encroachments along the banks of the Adi Ganga (Tolly Nullah) channel which is again leading to waste deposition there, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim said that the state will rehabilitate the encroachers under ‘Banglar Bari’ Scheme and revive the entire canal to make it a tourist site in the same way it was made possible at a canal at Singapore’s Clarke Quay area.



The Mayor on Monday took a boat ride along the canal to monitor the dredging work which has been taken up by the civic body.

Addressing the media, Hakim said: “The state is spending Rs 32 crore for dredging the Tolly Nullah from Sonarpur to Doi Ghat. The work is being carried out in phases over the entire 15 km stretch. The work for the Sonarpur to Tollygunge stretch will soon begin and for which tenders have been floated.”

Hakim said what is of utmost concern are the new encroachments on the canal banks. “We are fencing the canal but encroachment is becoming a serious issue. Previously, there were no encroachments ahead of the wall of Tolly Club but now there is. The state administration needs to strictly deal with this issue because this cannot go on.”

Commenting on the remedial measures, he added: “Our Chief Minister has strictly instructed that we cannot evict the encroachers without a rehabilitation plan. Hence, we will shift them to the settlements under the ‘Banglar Bari’ Scheme to stop further dumping of solid or liquid wastes into the canal. Once rehabilitated, we will need to ensure no new encroachments take place. Awareness among people and their cooperation is vital since the KMC alone cannot revive this canal.”

“We also need to increase the amount of greenery on the canal banks to prevent encroachment. I will ask the Solid Waste Management department to clean up the places where wastes have piled up,” he assured.

On the issue of improving the quality of water in the canal, Hakim said: “I had visited the Clarke Quay area in Singapore years back. They too had a canal where the water was polluted with an unbearable stench. They treated the water and now there are even restaurants along the canal, turning it into a tourist site. I wish to replicate it here. We will consult experts for the same.”

“KMC is also planning to install a lock-gate near Doi Ghat which can be used to pump fresh water into the canal and drain the polluted water from it. The plan is under process presently,” he informed.