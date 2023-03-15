KMC plans to start thalassemia tests in its health centres, will train 150 medical officers

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to start thalassemia tests in its ward health centres and for which it is going to train a total of 150 medical officers in partnership with ECHO India.



Deputy Mayor and Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), Health, Atin Ghosh said: “KMC is planning to start thalassemia tests in all its ward health centres. We can save more lives with this since if the disease is diagnosed in an early stage, the patient has higher chances of survival.”

He added that KMC will do so in a partnership expansion with ECHO India to initiate a long term mentorship program aimed at enhancing the capacity of KMC’s medical officers in managing Beta thalassemia more effectively.

Under this program, a team of KMC medical officers will soon go to Delhi for training. Once they return they will teach the other health workers of the KMC. A total of 150 health workers will be trained under this program free of cost by ECHO India.

Ghosh said: “Kolkata Municipal Corporation is committed to improve healthcare outcomes in the city. Our focus is to ensure equitable access to health services to all, and especially to the underserved people. Our partnership with ECHO India has enabled us to strengthen the city’s healthcare system by building capacity of our healthcare professionals.”

“This new initiative by ECHO India will enable our medical officers to effectively diagnose and treat a rare and broadly ignored disease like thalassemia,” he added.

Dr Subrata Roy Chowdhury, CMHO, KMC said: “Today, hemoglobinopathies, mainly Sickle cell Disease and thalassemia, are key challenges facing the India healthcare system. This training of KMC medical officers and master trainers will allow them to effectively assess the situation of hemoglobinopathies in Kolkata and West Bengal.”

Dr Sandeep Bhalla of ECHO India said: “Under this partnership, KMC and ECHO India will collaborate to conduct mentorship sessions, workshops, and webinars to enhance the knowledge and skills of medical officers as well as community health workers in Kolkata.”

“The program will also create awareness among the public about the importance of early screening and diagnosis of these disorders,” Bhalla added about the initiative.