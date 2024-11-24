KMC plans to set up new English medium school in Ward 79

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct a G+V storied English medium school in ward 79 at a cost of Rs 9 crore approximately. The civic body is learnt to have cleared a proposal where it seeks to build the school at 17, Debi Chowdhury Road. The decision to do the same was made by Mayor Firhad Hakim. It was learnt that a survey conducted at the location revealed there was vacant land.The area of this land is 905.25 sqm as per site measurement, according to KMC.

Further, it was learnt that the premises concerned was already in the inventory of KMC’s immovable property list. A grant has been obtained for a total amount of Rs 6,87,88,400 while the balance amount of Rs 2,63,61,897 required to complete the project is likely to be obtained from either corporate social responsibility (CSR) or MPLAD fund.

Tender process for the project is learnt to have been completed and the KMC will now issue work orders to the lowest bidder.

According to KMC, many of the civic body’s schools have been modernised with smart classrooms and libraries. The smart classrooms consist of smart television, speakers, webcams etc. KMC is also seeking funds from corporate bodies to pave the way for more model schools.

The mayor said such civic body schools help educate several children who come from unprivileged backgrounds. “Our state government’s priority is the best education for children. English medium is already introduced in some of the existing KMC primary schools. More such schools are to come up in near future,” he assured. Recently, the Mayor inaugurated a newly-constructed KMCP school at Mohan Chand Road in Ward 76.