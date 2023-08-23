KMC plans to set up alternative pumping station at Marcus Sq

kolkata: With the Md Ali Park booster pumping station (BPS) badly damaged, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to construct an alternative semi-underground reservoir-cum-booster pumping station on turnkey basis at Marcus Square Ground.



According to KMC, the Md Ali Park reservoir-cum-BPS has had a partial collapse and is required to be put out of operation. It was learnt that a portion of the existing reservoir side wall, including the boundary wall of the BPS had collapsed in 2019 but a temporary repair work was carried out to avoid contamination of water inside the reservoir.

The KMC had engaged the construction engineering department of Jadavpur University to find out the reason behind the collapse. In the preliminary report submitted, it was suggested to KMC that it needs to remove the soil mass of at least one feet depth over the reservoir top to reduce the “overburden load” and to expose the venting system.

The report also suggested restricting public entry to Md Ali Park. Civic body officials said that the semi-underground reservoir was built during the British era.

The Md Ali Park BPS caters to a large part of Central Kolkata but now it needs to be shut down for repair work. According to KMC, the structure can further collapse and in which case a vast area of Central Kolkata will not get filtered water resulting in “devastating consequences.”

As an alternative, the civic body has decided that a new reservoir and pumping station needs to be constructed to ensure

uninterrupted water supply to a large number of wards in Central Kolkata.

An official said that a survey was carried out and vacant land at Marcus Square, which is situated near the Md Ali Park BPS, has been explored by the KMC for setting up the new pumping station.

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the proposed 0.4 MG semi-underground reservoir-cum-BPS. The estimated cost of the project comes at a whopping Rs 42,37,56,194.

The money will be provided under the AMRUT scheme.