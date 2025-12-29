KMC plans to reclaim Subodh Mallick Square land for civic infra

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated steps to reclaim a parcel of land at Subodh Mallick Square that is currently under the control of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL), with plans to use the site to strengthen civic infrastructure in the area.

According to civic sources, the land, once handed over for the East–West Metro project, is now being sought back as it is no longer required for metro operations. If reclaimed, the KMC plans to set up a drinking water booster pumping station to address water supply issues in surrounding neighbourhoods, along with a second municipal health centre or a satellite health facility to improve access to primary healthcare.

The move follows a proposal placed at the recent KMC’s monthly meeting by the councillor of Ward 51. In his proposal, the councillor urged Mayor Firhad Hakim to take up the matter with metro authorities and seek the return of the Subodh

Mallick Square land, citing persistent drinking water shortages and the need to expand public health services in the locality.

The mayor subsequently agreed to pursue the issue.

KMC officials said preparations are underway for formal correspondence between the KMC and KMRCL. While discussions have so far been informal, an official indicated that the civic body has received an initial positive response to the possibility of the land being handed back.

If the process moves forward, parts of Subodh Mallick Square and adjoining areas may return to the KMC nearly a decade after being transferred for the Metro project.