KMC plans to introduce scientific method for heritage building grading

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) plans to adopt a scientific approach for grading the city’s heritage buildings.

The gradation will be done based on the assessment of architectural, historical and environmental aspects of a particular building.

“It is true that we have not followed any scientific method in the gradation of the heritage buildings in the city. There are many buildings that deserve heritage status but have not been graded. On the contrary, people also approach us asking why his / her residence has been declared heritage. Hence, I have asked the Municipal Commissioner to come out with a scientific method based on which we will award heritage gradation so that injustice is not meted out to anyone,” said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at a programme to mark the occasion of World Heritage Week (November 19-25).

The Mayor said that KMC has already prepared a presentation regarding the method of scientific gradation of the heritage structure which will be shared with the West Bengal Heritage Commission (WBHC) so that it can provide necessary advice on further progress in this regard.

“It should be our commitment to preserve heritage, otherwise the identity of the city will be at stake,” Hakim added.

At present 1392 heritage buildings in the city have been graded. 717 of these are in grade I, 216 in grade II-A and 119 in grade II-B. Blue plaques have been installed in 170 of these heritage buildings and another 80 will soon witness the same.

According to sources, KMC has studied the method of gradation of buildings in countries like China, Italy, Belgium etc and also some other Indian states for framing a scientific methodology for gradation.

Himadri Guha, an expert of KMC’s Heritage Committee made a presentation that showed various inconsistencies in gradation because of lack of scientific method.

The method that has been christened as Multi Criteria Decision Making (MCDM) will be soon placed before the MmiC (Member Mayor in Council) — the highest decision-making body of the KMC for approval.