KMC plans chicken slaughterhouses in city

Kolkata: In a bid to tackle the unhygienic slaughtering of chicken openly at random spots in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sent proposals to companies which have expertise in setting up slaughterhouses for bird meat.

On Friday, BJP councillor Meena Devi Purohit raised the issue of slaughtering of chickens on random spots in the city during the monthly meeting. She said many such instances are being observed in several areas of KMC markets. She said meat is being sold openly in unhygienic conditions drawing flies. This also leads to spread of foul odour in the area.

Member-Mayor-In-Council, health and deputy mayor Atin Ghosh said a recent visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow revealed that they have slaughterhouses for chicken. He said the KMC intends to implement the same in Kolkata within its jurisdiction. Ghosh said proposals have been sent to certain companies which have expertise in setting up such slaughterhouses. Recommendations have been sought from them to set up such facilities here. Ghosh acknowledged the problem of slaughtering chickens at random spots. He said people do it for livelihood but such cannot be allowed without any rules. He said in the KMC area most meat shops, except for in market areas, have glass partitions installed.

All the slaughtering takes place behind such glass partitions. He highlighted that directions have been issued to keep the raw meat wrapped in transparent paper or inside glass boxes. He highlighted that steps are being taken for modernising the existing abattoirs of KMC.

This includes proper disposal. Ghosh assured that the surveillance drive will be further intensified and crackdowns will be made to ensure slaughtering does not happen unhygienically.