KMC plans booster pumping station in Ward 59

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to construct a semi underground reservoir (SUGR) cum booster pumping station in Ward 59 to solve the existing woes relating to supply of treated surface water.



It was learnt that presently Ward 59 has a moderate source of treated water from the Park Circus booster pumping station. However, this treated surface water cannot cover the entire ward. As a result, some areas are required to be fed through power driven tubewells. Further, there are also some low-pressure areas in this ward. The entire matter was studied by the Water Supply department of KMC.

According to KMC, a detailed inquiry observed that for substitution of ground water by means of treated surface water and also for the improvement of the low-pressure belts, it is essential to install one semi underground reservoir cum pumping station in the ward. Following a survey, a land was found where a 1.3 MG capacity SUGR cum pumping station can be constructed. The KMC has already taken up construction of a 20 MGD capacity water treatment plant within the existing campus of Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa. Treated water from this plant will be provided to this proposed SUGR cum pumping station in Ward 59 adjacent to 14 Lokenath Bose Garden Lane.

According to an estimate prepared by KMC, the project will cost Rs 8,78,54,970 approximately. The fund is proposed to be disbursed out of 15 Finance Commission grants. It was learnt that the proposal was cleared in a recent Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) meeting and is pending final approval of the KMC.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently instructed civic body officials to ensure people are not deprived of basic amenities. However, several pockets in South Kolkata are yet to see the end to their drinking water supply shortages.

In the wake of such a situation, the KMC reportedly has decided to set up four more booster pumping stations Purbachal (off EM Bypass), Kasba-Garfa belt, Picnic Garden and at Entally. It was learnt that the civic body intends to finish constructions of these by the end of next year.