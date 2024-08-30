KMC planning to construct ‘underwater world aquarium’

Kolkata: In a bid to make proper utilisation of a public land opposite to Alipore Zoological Gardens, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is mulling e-auction of it through HIDCO for setting up an ‘underwater world aquarium’ to create interest among the public in marine ecology.

The land at 34 A Belvedere Road, measuring 254 cottah approximately, is situated opposite to the Alipore Zoo. Presently, an aquarium, auditorium, veterinary hospital, nursery, staff quarter etc.

are situated on the land which belongs to KMC while its custodian is the honorary secretary, Zoological Gardens. The auditorium and the staff quarter are said to be in a dilapidated condition.

According to KMC, a joint inspection of the land was made in the presence of Mayor Firhad Hakim, KMC municipal commissioner, state’s chief secretary, Public Works Department secretary, Forest department officials, among others.

It was learnt that following the joint visit and inspection, discussion was held for drawing up a plan for proper utilisation of the land parcel. Subsequently, it was proposed that the land needs to be better utilised by replanning the existing occupation as per requirement of the Alipore Zoo authority. It was decided that an ‘underwater world aquarium’ be constructed for public recreation and to create interest in marine ecology.

The civic body has decided to conduct an e-auction for the entire land by the HIDCO as done on earlier occasion after necessary planning and government approvals considering proposed land as commercial.

Further, in a Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) meeting, the proposal for using the proposed land as commercial was placed so it could be e-auctioned after necessary approvals from the state government. The state will also be deciding whether the land would be allotted as freehold or leasehold, it was learnt.

The proposal is now pending approval of the KMC which would decide the matter on August 30.