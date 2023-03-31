‘KMC planning to arrange camps for mutation under Duare Sarkar initiative’

Kolkata: Following several property mutation requests from citizens, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to hold camps for the same under the ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative starting April 1.



Mayor Firhad Hakim received several requests on Friday from citizens for help in getting their mutations done. He assured them of all possible assistance. Several complainants have stated that without mutation they are facing difficulties in paying property taxes.

Addressing the press, Hakim said KMC is planning to arrange camps for mutation under the Duare Sarkar initiative that is starting from Saturday. He said KMC officials who will be in charge of the camps have already been intimated. More than 700 KMC workers will be attending to the Duare Sarkar camps in Kolkata.

Further, Hakim said that KMC, as part of the e-governance initiative, is already offering facilities for getting mutation done online. Citizens can apply for the mutation of their properties from the KMC website wherein they need to first create an account using their phone numbers. One can also check their mutation status online after applying by entering their allotted assessee number and case number.

According to a KMC official, the civic body has been able to reduce the number of pending cases of mutation. As per data shared by the civic body, it has managed to bring down the number of pending mutation cases to 721 from 3,453. Several pending cases are also in line for approval.

The official added that reduction in numbers were mainly possible due to the ‘Duare Poura Pariseva’ initiative where camps were organised in KMC wards for mutation and self-assessment related issues were taken care of by the assessment collection department and with the help of local councillors. The number of registered assessees last year was 8.47 lakh, which has now increased to Rs 9.14 lakh in this financial year (up to January 31, 2023).