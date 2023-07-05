KMC pipeline burst cause drinking water crisis in pockets of Behala & Garden Reach

Kolkata: A sudden wide crack in the water supply pipeline of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at Jinjira Bazar at Behala on Tuesday led to a crisis in the supply of drinking water in areas of Behala and Garden Reach.



A sudden burst in the pipeline in the Jinjira Bazar area at Mahestala on Tuesday morning caused great inconvenience to people in several wards. It was learnt that a portion of the pipeline developed a sudden crack which led to minimal waterlogging in the area.

The crack on the 900-millimetre pipeline was said to have developed earlier but it grew wider due to the force of water. The incident took place near the KMC’s pumping station in the area. With water gushing out of the pipeline, KMC was informed.

The loss of water was such that it affected the drinking water supply in areas of Behala and Garden Reach. Residents accused the KMC of not repairing it earlier despite having brought it to notice earlier. They alleged that the pipeline required overhaul work for long but it was ignored by the civic body.

A resident of Ward 132 said he did not receive water supply since morning. The resident shared that water is supplied in two shifts which are from 6:30 am to 10:30 am and then again in the evening from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“We did not receive supply on Tuesday after 9 am. We had to use the water stored in our reservoir. If it is not fixed by tomorrow then the KMC should send water supply tanks. I heard that the crack developed on the portion of the pipeline which passes through the Santoshpur area in Behala. We get water supply from the Garden Reach plant.” the resident said. Residents of wards in Garden Reach too complained of drinking water shortage. A KMC official confirmed to the Millennium Post that the pipeline is decades old and the crack was wide. It was informed that it was not possible to fix the crack on a single day since it would require a total overhaul.

The official said that a temporary pipeline is being fitted there and the work will hopefully be completed by Tuesday evening.