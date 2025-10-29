KMC on high alert to tackle Cyclone Montha impact

Kolkata: Taking lessons from the city’s waterlogging woes during the Durga Puja rains in late September, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has swung into action early this time to deal with impacts of Cyclone Montha.

With the possible impact of the cyclone expected later this week, all departments have been instructed to stay on high alert to prevent flooding and ensure civic safety.

Member, Mayor-in-Council (Drainage), Tarak Singh told the media that teams from the drainage department have been kept ready across all 144 wards. “Our primary goal is to prevent water accumulation anywhere in the city. Even if waterlogging occurs, all pumping stations and machinery are on standby to drain it out quickly,” Singh said. Senior officials said lessons had been learnt from last month’s torrential rain, which left several areas waterlogged and caused electrocution deaths. “We cannot allow a repeat of that situation,” an official remarked.

Since Wednesday morning, parts of Kolkata have witnessed moderate rainfall and overcast skies due to the approaching cyclone.

Though the cyclone’s intensity over Kolkata is expected to be limited, the civic body is taking no chances.

Officials stressed that preparedness remains the key. “Caution is safety,” said a KMC officer. “Our effort is to ensure that even if heavy rain hits, the city remains free of flooding,” he added.