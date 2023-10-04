KMC on alert for next 2 days, Mayor to monitor control room

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will remain on alert for the next 48 hours while it has kept ready drainage pumps in case heavy showers lead to water logging.

Before leaving for Kolkata, Firhad Hakim said in Delhi that he was monitoring the situation in Kolkata. He said only two wards 127 and 128 witnessed water logging on Wednesday.

Hakim said in the rest of the wards wherever there was waterlogging pumps were used to drain out water. He pointed out that despite the heavy shower the Kidderpore area did not see water logging due to a new drainage pumping station. Hakim also mentioned the Thanthania area in North Kolkata too witnessed no water logging this time.

“However, in the next two days, we need to be more alert. The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall in the next 48 hours,” he said.

Hakim assured that he will take updates from the KMC control room once he returns to the city on Wednesday from Delhi. He said that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also keeping a tab on the present flood warning.

“If the DVC releases more water then certain districts will be flooded. I am also in touch with the state irrigation department minister Partha Bhowmick for necessary measures that need to be taken,” Halim said.

As per information shared by KMC, between 6 am and 2 pm Dhapa lock gate saw 12 mm rainfall, Maniktala 14 mm, Palmar Bridge 14.5mm and Ballygunge received a total rainfall of 23mm approximately.

Several areas witnessed water logging due to the rainfall since Tuesday night. In Central Kolkata, pockets of Central Avenue were waterlogged. Pockets in North Kolkata also witnessed waterlogging. The Prince Anwar Shah Road witnessed temporary waterlogging. Office goers were inconvenienced as they had to wade through the inundated streets which also caused traffic congestion in parts of the city.