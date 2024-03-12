KMC offers another 1% rebate for online property tax payment

Kolkata: In a bid to encourage taxpayers to pay their bills through the online mode, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a proposal to offer additional rebate for any type of property tax paid on or before the date of rebate.

The civic body on Monday gave a nod to the proposal. It was learnt that such a provision was created in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment Bill) 2022 which was earlier passed in the Assembly and had also received the consent of the Governor. A new sub-section was inserted under Section 215 of the KMC Act, 1980. This particular sub-section read: “Not withstanding anything contained in this section, the Corporation may, by resolution, allow additional rebate on property tax if payment is made through online on or before the date determined under sub-section (1)”.

It was learnt that according to the approved proposal, the KMC will offer an additional rebate of one per cent. The civic body already offers a rebate of five per cent of the total amount of the bill if payment is made within the date of rebate which is 21 days from the date of presentation of the bill. With this additional one per cent rebate, the total percentage of rebate now stands at six per cent.

The ceiling of this additional rebate has been set at Rs 200. Further, this rebate will only apply if the applicant also decides to go ‘green’ which is to receive the property tax bills only through email instead of a physical copy. It was clarified by the civic body that the additional rebate on property tax if payment is made through online mode may be allowed for payment of any type of bills such periodic demand bills (PD), fresh/ supplementary bills.