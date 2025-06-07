KMC mulls strict enforcement of construction waste disposal

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to strictly enforce rules for collection of construction waste by mandating developers to inform the civic body before demolishing structures. KMC has identified 15-20 projects where developers paid fees but failed to deliver waste and plans to issue notices demanding explanations. A recent meeting involving the Solid Waste Management (SWM), Building and Engineering departments resolved to enhance oversight. Developers must now inform KMC before demolishing structures and the SWM team will collect the debris. Non-compliance could lead to the Building department withholding construction clearances. It was learnt that the civic body is grappling with a growing crisis as construction and demolition (C&D) waste, meant to be mandatorily handed over to the corporation, is often not reaching. Despite regulations, much of this waste is allegedly being diverted to fill water bodies, undermining environmental efforts and stalling operations at KMC’s state-of-the-art C&D waste processing plant in Rajarhat’s Patharghata. The plant, built at significant cost to recycle construction debris into reusable materials, is facing a severe shortage of raw materials. Designed to process 450-500 tonnes of waste daily, it currently receives only 200-250 tonnes, hampering production.

This shortfall threatens KMC’s ambitious plans to curb pollution and repurpose waste for infrastructure projects like roads and footpaths, which also helps reduce municipal expenditure. KMC’s rules mandate that developers deposit construction waste with the corporation and pay associated fees for building plan approvals. However, while developers comply with payments, the waste often vanishes overnight. Mayor Firhad Hakim had previously intercepted a truck carrying such waste near Behala, expressing frustration over inadequate police surveillance and accusing unscrupulous elements of diverting debris to fill water bodies. In response, KMC has tightened regulations. KMC officials emphasised the plant’s role in pollution control and environmental protection, noting that unprocessed waste dumped on roads or in water bodies exacerbates contamination. The KMC is considering legal action against violators to ensure compliance, safeguarding both the environment and the city’s infrastructure goals.