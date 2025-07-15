KMC mulls setting up of biological waste treatment plant at Patharghata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will meet on July 16, 2025, to consider a proposal for setting up a 500 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) capacity integrated facility for municipal solid waste processing at Patharghata.

The facility, featuring a Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) plant, is estimated to cost Rs 177 crore. The project proposal was placed before the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) on June 23, 2025, and has been recommended for consideration by the KMC.

It includes design, engineering, financing, construction, procurement, supply, installation and maintenance of the MBT plant. The objective is to strengthen Kolkata’s municipal solid waste management system through advanced processing and disposal infrastructure.

The MBT facility is expected to process and treat large volumes of municipal waste, thereby reducing the burden on landfills and improving the city’s waste handling efficiency.

The initiative was presented by the chief municipal engineer (Solid Waste Management) and received the endorsement of Mayor Firhad Hakim. The proposed plant is expected to play a key role in enhancing Kolkata’s waste management infrastructure and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability.

The project is due to get approval at the July 16 monthly meeting

of the KMC.Recently, Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated a state-of-the-art waste processing complex at the Dhapa landfill site, comprising a 100-tonne-per-day (TPD) material recovery facility, a 10 TPD plastic waste processing plant, and a 1 TPD thermocol

processing unit.

“In the next 20 years, about 40 per cent of KMC’s revenues will come from processing waste,” said Hakim at the inauguration event. “Mining and processing waste is now one of the prime objectives of the civic body as we work to reduce the garbage mountain at Dhapa,” he had added.

According to the Mayor, of the approximately 4,000 tonnes of solid waste dumped at Dhapa every day, around 1,500 tonnes are currently being recycled. Efforts are underway to scale up recycling capacity to handle the entire daily volume, he added.