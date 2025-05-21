KMC mulls change in building plan sanction guideline for smaller plots

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to tweak its guidelines for sanction of building plans on smaller plots which do not come under categories of thika, refugee and slums.

According to KMC, the Building department is receiving many applications from the owners of small plots other than plots under thika property, slum area and on plots under Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation Land of the state government. The applicants have urged the KMC to consider the guidelines it has set for allowing sanction on the mentioned category of plots.

Thus, the Building department has forwarded a proposal to the Mayor to allow them to grant sanction for smaller plots which are not under the three mentioned categories. Sources said the proposal is likely to get a nod of the civic body in its monthly meeting on May 23.

The KMC had recently drafted a guideline for sanctioning of building plans and regularising unauthorised constructions on small plots under thika property, slum area and Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation Land of the state government.

According to the draft guideline, all unauthorised constructions made after December 17, 2024 on such plots will be placed before the special officer (Building) for taking decisions as per regulations under Section 400 (1) of KMC Act 1980.

Regularisation fees of unauthorised constructions will be determined on the basis of the KMC scheduled rate of the Building department without insisting upon IGR rate (circle rate). Further, the plot area should be within 210 sqm and building height must be 10m. The purpose of the building should be residential and not one used for promoting.

In case of sanction for plots more than 30sqm and upto 45sqm, the required open space in front should be 0.30m, for side-1 0.30 m, side-2 0.60m and rear one metre. Similarly, guidelines for open spaces have been laid down for plots measuring more than 160 sqm and upto 210 sqm. The mayor-in-council (MIC) will have the power to decide open spaces and other parameters for smaller plots upto 210 sqm with a residential building height of 10m.