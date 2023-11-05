‘KMC may start charging money for ad banners on roadsides if not removed’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to start charging money from the companies whose advertisement hoardings put up during the Durga Puja are still not removed from the city’s roadsides.



Scorned at the “careless attitude” of the companies who despite having been asked to remove the ad hoardings from the roadsides have still not done so, the Mayor announced that KMC will soon send them notices and start charging money for these hoardings.

He said the deadline for removal of all such hoardings and bamboo structures was November 2.

He remarked that it was disappointing to see that no action was taken either by the Puja committees or the companies whose ads have been put up.

Hakim said that such bamboo structures need to be removed and the holes dug to install them need to be filled up. He feared that unless such measures are taken, it can pave the way for an accident where a pedestrian may end up spraining or breaking their leg if it falls into the gap on the road. He added that soon KMC will take away these bamboo structures if they are not dismantled and cleared from roadsides.

He also said that Durga Puja pandals which are yet to be dismantled and removed be done so with immediate effect. The Mayor wants Puja committees to act with urgency to this effect.

As per officials, it is the receding time of the monsoon when dengue cases see a spurt. Hence, anti-dengue drives will be conducted again to check spots which can become potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially the holes dug on the ground to set up pandals and other installations. Such holes need to be filled up as soon as possible, it was remarked.

Ahead of Puja, rainwater accumulation inside bamboo used for setting up pandals, was a concern for KMC. An official said that ahead of Puja, the committees were asked to ensure that the bamboo structures built for displaying advertisements too need to be kept free of mosquito larvae.

“We will check this during the drive. If required, drones will also be used.”