KMC mandates attendance of top officials during ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made the presence of controlling officers and Director Generals (DGs) of all the departments mandatory during the Mayor Firhad Hakim’s ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme held every week to address civic issues of citizens.

The circular issued by KMC’s Municipal Commissioner read: “All Controlling Officers and Director Generals are requested to remain present in Conference Hall-I during the weekly “Talk to Mayor” live phone-in programme”.

The civic body further made it clear that in case of any exigency, their leave substitutes shall attend with prior intimation to the Municipal Commissioner, KMC. It has also been directed that all other heads of departments shall attend the meeting through Google Meet.

KMC sources said that such a decision was made as in several occasions when the Mayor has asked for the official concerned, following a complaint from a citizen during the programme, the officer was found unavailable.

Sources said that the Mayor is of the opinion that in several cases, especially ones concerning illegal constructions and dilapidated roads, DGs and borough executive engineers need to be available for clarification or for taking direct orders.

Due to their absence, the instructions to them often get delayed or at times even fail to reach them, leading to a delay in the solving of the issues.

While remarking on a case that involved illegal construction, Hakim had said: “It is not possible for the officials at the KMC headquarters to keep track of what is happening in each of the 144 wards. It is the duty of the borough executives to keep track of it and inform the headquarters accordingly.”