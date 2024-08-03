KMC makes land survey report mandatory

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has passed an order by which submission of land survey report has been made mandatory for obtaining sanction against construction plans in all wards of the civic body.



It was learnt that so far, such a rule was applicable for wards 1 to 100 but not in the added areas which come under wards 101 to 144. In the order passed this month, the municipal commissioner is learnt to have made this

rule mandatory.

Survey reports need to be submitted along with the construction plan. The order comes in the wake of the civic body realising that they do not have any land information for the added areas and the licenced building surveyors (LBS) have claimed this will put people wanting to build houses in the added areas in the lurch. The general secretary of KMC’s LBS Association reportedly said that the civic body’s land survey reports are based on the smart map made during the British era during the period 1903-07 and 1928 Mouza map.

Hence, most of the reports pertaining to wards 1 to 100 are incomplete. As for wards 101 to 144, the land survey reports have not been modernized while for these added areas the nod of the BLRO is also mandatory. All these may create hassle for the residents of these areas when they plan to build a house, it

was surmised.

According to KMC sources, the land survey report, apart from containing details of the character of land, must also specify the width of the road in front of the plot. It was learnt that the civic body will now modernize all its land survey reports pertaining to wards 1 to 144.