KMC makes it mandatory for councillors to speak in Bengali during monthly meets

Kolkata: Amid the apparent political push by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) against the alleged vilification of Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have now made it mandatory for its councillors to speak in Bengali during monthly meetings.

The directive reportedly came from KMC chairperson Mala Roy following an incident at last Friday’s monthly session. Monalisa Bandyopadhyay, TMC councillor from Ward 49, posed her question in English. Roy immediately instructed Mayor Firhad Hakim to respond in Bengali. After the Mayor complied, Roy announced that henceforth, all KMC proceedings would be conducted in Bengali.

Later, she reportedly sent a formal message to all mayoral council members and councillors, directing them to use Bengali during the question hour in all future sessions. Roy also ordered her office to conduct all its official business—including monthly meetings—in Bengali.

“Speaking in Bengali is being criminalised in BJP-ruled states. We must raise our voices in protest,” Roy said, justifying her directive.

Sources in the KMC said steps would be taken to ensure that councillors submit their queries in Bengali going forward. However, many have said that there had been no language restriction earlier. The councillor concerned told the media that she has no issue switching to Bengali from now on.

Ironically, the BJP, Left and Congress councillors—who are in a minority in the civic body—have long been asking their questions in Bengali. Reacting to Roy’s directive, BJP councillor from Ward 50 Sajal Ghosh said: “Why restrict Bengali to just the monthly meetings? Why not make all KMC signages fully Bengali, removing Urdu? Why does official KMC stationery still carry Urdu script?”

Ghosh also questioned an earlier remark by Mayor Hakim, where the latter allegedly said he would be happy if 50 per cent of Kolkata’s population spoke Urdu. “We want to know the chairperson’s opinion on that statement,” Ghosh said.