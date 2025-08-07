KMC makes display boards mandatory at parking sites

Kolkata: To curb overcharging and ensure transparency in parking operations, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made it mandatory for all authorised parking agencies to install information display boards at their respective parking sites.

The directive, issued by the Municipal Commissioner, aims to bring uniformity and prevent unauthorised parking operations across the city.

As per the circular, each display board must clearly mention the name of the parking agency, details of the contract awarded including the tender number and date and the validity period of the contract. It must also specify the number of vehicles permitted at the site, categorised into two-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with the rates applicable for each vehicle type.

Additionally, the boards are required to display a complaint helpline number for members of the public to report instances of overcharging or issues related to overparking.

The Parking department of KMC has been tasked with preparing and circulating a standard format for these boards. The deadline for installing the boards has been fixed for August 10, 2025. Parking agencies that fail to comply with this directive by the specified date will face strict administrative and penal actions. These may include cancellation of their contracts, imposition of fines, or even blacklisting from future parking contracts under the municipal corporation.

The directive is part of KMC’s broader initiative to improve governance at the ground level and make municipal services more citizen-friendly. All concerned departments have been asked to monitor compliance and ensure that the instructions are followed without exception.

The circular has been issued with the approval of the Member, Mayor-in-Council (Car Parking) and the Mayor of Kolkata. Copies of the order have been distributed to KMC officials, including the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Joint Municipal Commissioner, and the Municipal Secretary, for immediate implementation and oversight.