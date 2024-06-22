‘KMC looking into problem of water paucity, battered roads’

Kolkata: After councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) complained of lack of water supply and battered roads, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said the civic body is looking into the problem.



On Friday, Councillor of Ward 106 Arijit Das Thakur informed the civic body that in the midst of summer heat a large portion of his ward is suffering from inadequate water supply. He said Mondalpara, Mahendra Mondol Road, Hospital Road and Kalikapur are some of the affected areas.

The councillor said that an abandoned land which is part of the Kalikapur Matangini Hospital was earmarked for construction of a reservoir. The documents for handing over of the land was sent to the state government but to date it has not been handed over. He requested Mayor Firhad Hakim to ensure the KMC obtains the no objection certificate as soon as possible to help alleviate the drinking water woes in the area.

The Mayor admitted the problem and replied that he is looking into the matter but a final solution to the problem will be achieved once the water treatment plant at Garia comes up and the capacity at Jai Hind water treatment plant is augmented.

Further, another Councillor Biswajit Mondal complained to the Mayor that in Ward 114 a drainage work was undertaken in 2017 but is still not completed. The portion where the drainage work under KEIIP is completed, the road is in a terrible condition and remains unrepaired. He requested that roads in such portions in the ward be repaired before the Durga Puja festival. He pointed out that despite several phases of meetings conducted by the Mayor, nothing has worked out due to certain technical difficulties existing between KMC, KEIIP and the Civil departments. He pointed out that it is difficult to explain to people about such technicalities.

The Mayor accepted the existence of certain technical complications between KMC and KEIIP, mostly relating to distribution and utilisation of project funds. He said he will ensure from now on small scale projects are taken up in phases so that such repair works don’t remain pending.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed that basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, waste management are properly taken care of. She is scheduled to hold a meeting with the chairmen of all urban local bodies on Monday so that interventions can be made at the administrative level for ensuring more amenities.

The results of the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections were not so satisfactory for the ruling Trinamool Congress in various municipalities, including in the KMC area.