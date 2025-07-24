KMC likely to issue digi certs to hawkers in Aug

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to start distributing digital vending certificates for registered street hawkers in the city on August 16.

Each certificate will be entirely digital and embedded with a QR code containing the hawker’s details. According to the KMC, this will help identify individuals involved in illegal activities such as selling or renting out stalls and facilitate enforcement actions against rule violations.

Reportedly, in the first phase, 8,727 hawkers, who were listed in the 2015 and subsequent surveys and currently operate at designated spots, will receive the digital certificates.

A KMC official said: “Every digital card will carry a QR code. Anyone vending illegally in the city can be easily tracked using this system.” The annual renewal fee for each certificate is Rs 800, it was learnt. The initiative aims to curb unauthorised encroachment.

Officials believe that the QR-coded certificates will simplify the process of identifying and taking action against those flouting regulations. Hawkers possessing these certificates will be eligible for various benefits, including access to bank loans. The certificates may also support their efforts towards financial self-reliance. Simultaneously, joint enforcement drives by KMC, the TVC and Kolkata Police will be intensified across key areas such as New Market, Chandni Chowk and Dharmatala to remove unregulated hawker encroachments.

The digital certification move follows a directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed dissatisfaction last year over the unregulated occupation of public spaces by hawkers.

A city-wide survey conducted by the KMC in 2023 recorded 54,178 registered hawkers. Out of around 14,000 hawkers identified in the initial phase, 8,727 who are in compliance with existing norms will receive certificates

in the first round.