KMC likely to consider reclaiming its lands which remain unused for years

Kolkata: In a bid to compile an inventory of lands under its possession, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to take a decision on claiming back the lands which were given for constructive purposes but have remained unused for years.

On Monday, councillor Ratna Sur highlighted that the Technical Education, Training and Skill development department was given a land measuring about 140 cottah by KMC in 2000. However, she claimed that the land has remained unused to date. She said that the civic body must reclaim the land which can be used for purposes relating to the civic body.

She said that every Borough of KMC has their own office except Borough 13. Presently, for works of Borough 13, people need to visit the Borough 14 office. Sur proposed that this 140 cottah land be reclaimed for setting up an office for Borough 13. Further, the councillor highlighted that many immovable properties belonging to KMC need to be reclaimed to compile an inventory of immovable properties. This includes gift deeds to KMC. Citing an example of it, she said there is one such gift deed in ward 115 which does not exist in the present inventory of the KMC.She also highlighted that there are several areas (mainly added areas) where taxpayers need to give land tax to the Block Lands Record Office (BLRO).

“It has come to light that there has been no upgradation for years concerning change of land character. In several cases what was

previously a vacant land or even a water body, today there stands constructed buildings but the records continue to show it as a pond or vacant land. There needs to be an upgrade of the character of land.”