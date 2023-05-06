KMC likely to attach two abandoned properties in city

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to attach two abandoned properties in the city where garbage has piled up for years, posing a risk to the health of public safety while the owners remain untraceable.



Ahead of the monsoon, the civic body has already started its anti-dengue campaign wherein it recently brought out a two-day rally to spread awareness against vector-borne diseases. KMC has been strictly emphasising keeping one’s premises clean, to keep away mosquitoes. However, the problem that continues to trouble the civic body is abandoned properties in the city with no trace of owners.

Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have received complaints from residents of two wards under the KMC area. A resident of Ward 50 of KMC, Mononit Banerjee, told the mayor that one property behind his house at 36 Creek Row has been lying vacant for years since its last inhabitants moved elsewhere. He alleged that due to the lack of maintenance of the building and its surrounding premises, the prevailing condition has paved the way for the growth of thick vegetation which in turn is drawing rodents and snakes. This, he said, is affecting his residence along with that of several others since most houses in this area stand close to each other.

The complainant has also alleged that the building stands in a precarious position, posing a risk of collapse. He said that following his first complaint a few months back, some conservancy workers from KMC had visited the property but only 20 per cent of cleaning work was carried out. He also said that in the past KMC had put up a ‘dangerous building’ signage board on this property.

Another resident from Banerjee Para Road in Ward 127, Sweta Das, lodged a similar complaint with the mayor regarding a dilapidated ill maintained abandoned building near her residence which requires immediate attention.

Firhad Hakim ordered the KMC officials to first find out about the owners of these properties from the assessment records and the amount of pending property tax on these buildings. He said if the owner remains untraceable, KMC will explore provisions to attach the properties. Hakim also ordered a thorough cleaning of the premises.

A civic body official said that in such cases, the KMC’s conservancy workers clean the premises and the bill is sent to the new owners during the sale of the property, or the KMC also has the provision to file a case against the owner under Section 496A of the KMC Act where the fine is up to

Rs 1 lakh.