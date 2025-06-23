KMC launches ‘My City Kolkata’ App to guide visitors, help them explore city

Kolkata: Under the leadership of Mayor Firhad Hakim and the initiative of Member Mayor-in-Council (Education & IT) Sandipan Saha, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched a new mobile application titled ‘My City Kolkata’ which aims to guide visitors and help them explore the city with greater ease and convenience.

Available for both Android and iPhone users, ‘My City Kolkata’ offers a comprehensive guide for tourists and newcomers to the city. The App consolidates key information related to sightseeing, food, travel and healthcare. Users can access curated recommendations on places to explore, shopping hubs, popular activities, local cuisines, travel options, nearby health centres and even suggestions for weekend getaways.

The initiative is part of KMC’s broader effort to digitise civic services and improve visitor experience. According to Sandipan Saha, many visitors often struggle to find authentic and reliable information about what to see and do in Kolkata. The App is designed to solve this problem by bringing all relevant resources into one digital platform.

An added feature of the App is the integration of QR code functionality. Tourists visiting various locations in the city can scan QR codes displayed at selected points to instantly receive detailed information about that site or nearby attractions. Mayor Firhad Hakim stated that the App reflects Kolkata’s evolving digital infrastructure and its commitment to becoming a more visitor-friendly city. He also noted that the civic body is looking to expand the App’s features in the future based on user feedback.

The App is currently available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. KMC has promoted the launch through its official Facebook page and other social media channels to reach a wider audience.

This digital initiative aims to not only enhance the visitor experience but also strengthen Kolkata’s image as a culturally vibrant and accessible city for tourists and residents alike.