KMC launches e-gate pass to restrict entry of outsiders in Councillors’ Club Room

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has introduced the concept of e-gate pass for the visitors to KMC headquarters other than elected representatives, officers and staff of the civic body to restrict entry of outsiders in Councillors’ Club Room.



These e-gate passes can be obtained through WhatsApp chat bot 8335999111or from the security personnel kiosks of the KMC head office. A circular in this regard was issued by Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar after due approval from Mayor Firhad Hakim.

It has come to the notice of the KMC that the Councillors’ Club Room (CCR) is occupied by unauthorised persons leading to inconvenience of the elected councillors. The OC of KMC (Kolkata Police) has been directed to issue appropriate directions to security personnel and brief them that the CCR can be accessed only by sitting councillors of KMC.

In case, anybody wants to meet councillors, they need to obtain e-gate pass and the security personnel shall confirm with the concerned councillor that they have agreed to meet.

Councillors of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP had entered into a scuffle inside the KMC office on August 19. BJP councillors had organised a press conference inside the KMC office and TMC alleged that they had brought outsiders during the interaction.