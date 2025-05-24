KMC launches clean-up drive to remove ‘garbage black spots’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is launching a comprehensive one-week solid waste management drive from May 28 to June 3, aimed at addressing the city’s growing concern over ‘garbage black spots’ and open waste dumping.

The Mayor Firhad Hakim and Solid Waste Management department’s (SWM) Member-Mayor-In-Council, Debabrata Mazumder announced the focused campaign which will target Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across all 144 KMC wards, with the twin objectives of cleanliness and public awareness ahead of World Environment Day on 5th June.

Citizens are encouraged to actively participate in the drive by reporting garbage dumps through WhatsApp at 9073367883 via text, photos or videos. These reports can include waste on roadsides, near residential or commercial buildings, marketplaces, playgrounds and other public spaces.

Once a complaint is received, it will be digitally logged, and a ticket number will be issued. Within two hours, the issue will be escalated to the respective borough office of the SWM department, which is tasked with resolution within four hours. Updates and resolutions will be communicated back to the complainants.

Operations will run daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and a dedicated control room will function from conference room-II at the KMC headquarters. The drive will include field teams documenting the condition of reported sites through before and after visuals, ensuring transparency and accountability.

This initiative also lays the groundwork for a long-term Information, Education & Communication (IEC) campaign on responsible waste disposal, while sensitising the public about preventive measures against vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon.