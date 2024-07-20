KMC launches certificate course on climate change

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday launched a certificate course on ‘Climate Change and Sustainable Development’ aimed at increasing community participation for the protection and conservation of environment. It is for the first time in the country that a municipal corporation has organised such a course.

There will be 10 classes starting from July 23 and ending on August 24 which will also involve field-based training for the participants.

The course was officially launched by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in presence of Swapan Samaddar who heads KMC’s Environment department which has conceived such an initiative. “Creating awareness about the environment among the common people has assumed prime importance. It is the young generation who has to shoulder the responsibility of leadership in creating awareness in your respective communities. I want all of you to be vocal against any attempts to harm the environment for the welfare of the people and not for any political motive,” said Hakim while addressing the 26 participants who attended the launch programme at KMC.

As many as 34 have enrolled for the programme out of which 26 were present on Friday. The necessary training to these aspirants will be provided free-of-cost with Abhijit Mitra, former head of department of Marine Science of Calcutta University being the nodal officer.

“We want these environment warriors (Paribesh Yoddha) to take the message of conservation of environment right up to their respective community level,” Samaddar said. Environmentalist Swati Nandy Chakraborty also stressed on community effort for keeping the environment clean. A certificate on behalf of the KMC will be provided to the candidates after due assessment on completion of the training programme.

“The awarding of certificates to the successful candidates will not guarantee any job but they will surely get an edge over others in future recruitments associated with the environment in the KMC or other state government departments,” said a senior official of KMC’s Environment department.