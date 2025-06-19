KMC launches advanced sludge treatment vehicle

Kolkata: In a significant step towards modern sanitation and waste management, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has introduced a state-of-the-art sludge treatment vehicle to process human waste more efficiently.

The vehicle was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Mayor Firhad Hakim, in the presence of Debabrata Majumder, Member-Mayor-in-Council of the Solid Waste Management department.

Traditionally, the treatment of human waste required separate, labour-intensive processes. However, this new vehicle — developed at a cost of Rs 9 crore — integrates cutting-edge technology to process waste on-site. It separates liquid waste and initiates treatment immediately within the vehicle itself, reducing the need for external handling.

Hakim highlighted that this vehicle is capable of operating even in densely populated and congested areas, where access has often been a problem. Equipped with an extended suction pipe measuring around 360 feet, the vehicle can reach narrow alleys and inner-city neighbourhoods without having to physically enter them.

Initially, the vehicle will be deployed on a trial basis. If the results prove effective, the KMC plans to purchase more such vehicles to expand the initiative citywide. Reflecting on the city’s progress, Hakim noted the stark contrast with earlier times, when sanitation workers were forced to carry human waste on their heads. “We are committed to eliminating such indignities through technological advancement,” he said.

The new vehicle aligns with KMC’s broader mission to modernize its waste management infrastructure, enhance public hygiene and ensure dignified working conditions for sanitation staff.