KMC kicks off Covid awareness campaign at its Health units

Kolkata: In the wake of fresh Covid cases being reported from across India and Bengal, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will put up banners in all its Health units across the city urging people to wash their hands, wear masks and maintain social distance.

Fourteen covid cases have been reported so far by the state’s Health department, including four in Kolkata. There are 1200 Covid cases across the country.

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, also MMIC Health, held a meeting with health officers of all boroughs for mobilising them in Covid management in the city.

“The experts stated that the present strain of Covid is not strong. There has been hardly any instance of the virus affecting the lower respiratory tract. The elderly people with co-morbidity have reasons to worry and need to be careful. It can spread fast but chances of it being fatal to human life, as of now, is feeble. However, we need to be on alert,” Ghosh said. He maintained that this virus can affect children and spread from them but it’s not severe.

The Health workers in all wards were directed to collect information regarding Covid symptoms, besides their usual exercise of data collection of malaria or dengue. The honorary Health workers were advised to isolate any person if they find influenza-like symptoms and severe acute respiratory symptoms (SARI) in them. Presently, the School of Tropical Medicine has the necessary infrastructure for Covid tests at the government level.

“The honorary Health workers who joined post Covid are being sensitised at the borough level about how they should proceed with their work,” said Ghosh.

The KMC is expecting a directive from the state Health department soon and will implement the same.