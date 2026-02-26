KMC issues safety guidelines to prevent roadwork accidents

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has framed comprehensive guidelines to avoid accidents during road digging and maintenance works across the city, mandating strict compliance by all civic departments and public utility agencies.

According to sources, Mayor Firhad Hakim has approved the guidelines and a circular has been issued by the Municipal Commissioner outlining 18 preventive measures to be followed during digging, repairing, restoration and construction of roads.

The directive covers works related to laying of water mains, sewerage and drainage (S&D) networks, electricity and telecommunication cables, CCTV installations and power cables by agencies such as CESC and WBSEDCL. The guidelines mandate robust barricading and precautionary measures at all excavation sites. Advance warning systems, including illuminated red lamps with chain lights at night, must be installed. Clear, highly visible signage indicating diversions and construction zones — including road digging signage well before the active work area — has been made compulsory. Boards such as “Men at Work”, “Drive Slow” and “No Overtaking” must be displayed as per local traffic police requirements.

All workers, including those exposed to traffic near excavation zones, must wear high-visibility reflective vests or clothing. Also, adequate lighting, especially during the night including the usage of flash lights have been mandated.

The guidelines also call for protective systems such as benching, sloping, shoring and shielding depending on site conditions. To prevent collapse, trench sides must be supported through battering or sheeting as required. Excavated materials must be stored at a safe distance to prevent accidental falls.

Vehicles must be kept completely out of excavation zones, and where necessary, barriers and stop-blocks should be used. All vehicles, equipment, debris and materials must remain within barricaded areas. Heavy machinery must maintain a safe distance from trench edges, and reinforcing alarms and signal lights must remain functional to ensure clear visibility

for spotters. Before mechanical excavation begins, underground utilities such as water mains, sewer lines and high-tension cables must be properly demarcated.

A checklist has been enclosed for regular self-inspections and risk assessment. KMC has mandated constant liaison with local traffic police and representatives of other organisations along with the use of display boards indicating the nature and timeline of work. The directions will be communicated to public utility agencies while issuing road-

digging permissions.