KMC issues orders for ‘absolute’ demolition of illegal buildings

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) municipal commissioner has issued orders for comprehensive demolition to prevent further use of an unauthorised structure.

The civic body has often received complaints that in several cases the demolition process is limited to making holes in the ceiling which does not effectively render the structure non-habitable, resulting in continuation of unauthorised occupation thereby defeating the purpose of demolition in adherence to Section 400 (8) of KMC Act 1980.

The directive called for absolute demolition and not partial. Load bearing columns, pillars and beams must be removed to ensure the structure is not reoccupied. All ceilings and floors must be dismantled to make the building non-habitable. If required, the demolition work may continue for subsequent days until the objective is fulfilled.

The directive ordered for engaging designated municipal engineers for supervising the entire demolition process and providing safety protective gears for workers. It also includes erecting safety nets and barricades wherever required, deploying trained personnel for overseeing demolition and taking precautions to prevent damage to adjacent properties. Officials responsible for demolition will be held accountable for ensuring that the structure is made completely uninhabitable. All concerned departments have been directed for strict implementation of the directive with immediate effect and any deviation or non- compliance will be viewed seriously and may result in disciplinary action.