KMC issues new SOP to streamline disposal of construction waste

Kolkata: In a step aimed at improving urban cleanliness and curbing illegal dumping, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for systematic disposal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

The directive, issued through the Municipal Commissioner, outlines procedures for transporting debris to the Patharghata C&D Waste Plant.

The SOP covers waste generated from building demolitions, new constructions, and repair work by private parties as well as KMC departments.

For demolitions carried out by private developers under sections 393, 393A, 394, or Rule 142, the Building Department will calculate the volume of debris and collect disposal fees. Developers must notify the executive engineer, who will then coordinate with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department’s assistant director to schedule transportation.

A disposal certificate will be issued after verification. Any mismatch in the declared and actual volume may result in a stop-work notice during plinth inspections.

In cases of new construction on vacant plots, developers are required to submit debris disposal plans to the Building Department. Coordination with the SWM Department will follow for removal of materials to the Patharghata facility.

When the KMC’s Building Department demolishes unsafe structures under sections 400(1), 400(8), or 411(4), it will stack the debris and arrange for removal in consultation with SWM. The SOP applies to all KMC departments, including Engineering, Water Supply, and Market. These departments must store C&D waste at identified locations and inform SWM for collection. Non-C&D waste like earth and asphalt will be managed separately.

Private individuals undertaking repairs must store debris within the premises and contact SWM for disposal. Unauthorised dumping on roads will invite penalties.

Physical records will be maintained until the SWM module in eKMC2.0 becomes functional. Monthly compliance checks will be conducted by the Joint Municipal Commissioner.

The SOP also invites agencies like KMDA and PWD to use the Patharghata plant. The initiative has been approved by the Mayor and the Member, Mayor-in-Council (SWM).