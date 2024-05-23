KMC issues new rules for its crematoriums

Kolkata: To prevent pollution and release of particulate matter in the surrounding areas, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a circular for crematoriums under its jurisdiction directing that no thick fabric materials should be put into the electric furnace along with the corpses.



The issued circular stated that it came to the notice of the civic body that during cremations at the burning ghats under its jurisdiction, the deceased persons while being prepared for cremation, are put inside the electric furnaces accompanied by materials such as mattresses, heavy blankets, pillows etc. According to KMC, the burning of such materials along with the mortal remains of the deceased results in the formation of thick black smoke leading to malfunction of the Air Pollution Control (APC) mechanisms of the electric furnaces and creating emissions of profuse black smoke and particulate matters like ash in the neighbourhood. This in turn is leading to public health and environmental hazards for the residents located near the said crematoriums.

The civic body’s circular directed that no such thick fabric materials as mentioned above can be introduced into the electric furnaces along with the deceased body. Further, it directed that the deceased person may only be clad with necessary garments and a thin white cloth spread over the body. KMC directed that the concerned sub-registrars on duty at the burning ghats will ensure that such materials, as detailed in the circular, are only to be used for the crematory preparation of the deceased.

The circular also gains significance in the wake of Mayor Firhad Hakim’s recent announcement that a report by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has claimed that KMC has been able to achieve 75 per cent of the target concerning the reduction of air pollution in Kolkata.